Worried About a Recession? Stash Your Cash in These 2 ETFs.

More Americans are putting money into cash in preparation of worsening economic conditions and even a possible recession. According to a report from Country Financial and Ipsos, 70% of Americans are likely to keep cash on hand, and just 33% are likely to put money into the stock market (besides what they may have already invested).

The stock market can be a risky place to invest your money but if you go with exchange-traded funds (ETFs), you can decrease your risk given the diversification that these funds offer. Plus, you stand to make a potential profit from your investment as opposed to holding cash, which offers no return.

A couple of good ETFs for risk-averse investors to consider putting their cash into today are the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT: IXJ) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT: XLP).

1. iShares Global Healthcare ETF

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF provides investors with exposure to many of the top healthcare stocks in the world, with particular exposure to businesses involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. It also offers some good geographical diversification, with approximately 30% of the fund investing in businesses that are outside of the U.S.

UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly are three of the largest healthcare stocks and they are also the fund's top holdings, with each stock accounting for 5% or more of the ETF's total weight. Other big names within the ETF include AbbVie, Merck, and AstraZeneca. There are a total of 114 holdings within the fund.

An attractive aspect of the fund is that it only has a relatively modest expense ratio of 0.4%, which ensures that fees aren't chipping away at investors' overall returns. It also pays a yield of around 1.1%, giving investors some recurring income to count on. Over the past five years, when including dividends, the ETF has generated total returns of 62% -- not far from the 67% returns investors would have earned with the S&P 500.

The fund is less volatile than the general markets, averaging a beta value of 0.69, suggesting that this can be a relatively safe place for investors to put their money even if they're worried about the markets as a whole.

2. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Another area that should provide stability for investors is consumer staples. These are businesses that provide goods and services that customers use every day, and so demand can remain fairly constant even as prices rise and economic conditions worsen.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund features top retailers and beverage companies as well as businesses involved with personal care. Procter & Gamble is the fund's top holding, accounting for 14% of its total weight, followed by PepsiCo at over 10%. Popular retailers Walmart, Target, and Costco Wholesale are also among the fund's top 10 holdings.

More than one-quarter of the fund is made up of companies involved with beverages, and another 25% are in distribution and retail, followed by companies that make household products at 22%.

At 2.4%, the ETF pays an above-average yield (the S&P 500 average is 1.7%). And with a beta value of 0.60, it's also not very volatile. In five years, the fund's total returns are 75%, outperforming the S&P during that stretch. The only drawback of the fund is that with 37 stocks, it isn't hugely diversified. But given the big names in the fund and how stable those businesses are, it doesn't make the fund risky.

Between this ETF and the iShares Global Healthcare Fund, investors have a couple of good options for their money that can provide decent returns while keeping the overall risk down.

