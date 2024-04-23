Worried About a Market Crash? Buy These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Now.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Renowned for their steadiness, blue-chip stocks are favored by investors seeking stability. I certainly include myself in this group. Companies with blue-chip status tend to weather market volatility well, and boast enduring growth track records. This makes these companies valuable portfolio assets for longer-term investors who don’t want to try to trade around headline news.

The sort of set-it-and-forget-it model is one I’ve tried to build over time. These three companies are among my top picks in this regard.

No matter what happens with inflation, monetary policy, and other macro factors, these companies should continue to perform well in any environment. Here’s why I think these three blue-chip stocks are worth putting in any portfolio with a time horizon of a decade or longer right now.

Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B)

Warren Buffett, the so-called Oracle of Ohama, is one of the most closely-watched investors by many stock analysts and business people alike. This is largely due to Buffett’s long-term mindset and investing strategy. That’s not going to change anytime soon, and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) will continue to remain in high demand for this reason alone.

Of course, with the nonagenarian getting older by the year, a succession strategy has been put in place, with the company in very solid hands. Buffett has built a world-class team around him, with other investors who share his long-term outlook that can carry the torch after his passing. Last year’s unfortunate passing of his long-term business partner Charlie Munger certainly caught many by surprise, but that’s the reality investors are facing with this company right now.

In 2010, Berkshire issued stock for BNSF acquisition, a rare dilution event. However, the company has continued to buy back billions of stock each year, with about $9 billion repurchased last year. More repurchases are expected, and that’s core to the reason why many investors hold this stock long-term.

Berkshire Hathaway stands out as a secure haven for investors during market turbulence. It remains resilient with diversified interests spanning railroads, restaurants, insurers, and retailers and a substantial $167.6 billion cash reserve. Additionally, its Class B stock surged 24% over the past year. In Q1, Buffett signaled confidence in BRK-B’s value as it has been consistently repurchasing stocks.

Indeed, it’s obvious the company has enduring value, and investors should take note of this. Compared to other so-called blue-chip stocks, Berkshire Hathaway is among the most defensive long-term conglomerates worth holding, particularly for those worried about a potential market crash on the horizon.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Although global challenges remain, among companies in the fast food sector, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) continues to be the stalwart most investors look to for stability. MCD stock has been among the most resilient companies in the market, particularly during previous crises. And with a long-term track record like few companies on the S&P 500, there’s a reason why investors continue to hold this stock in their portfolios.

McDonald’s growth profile has been hit somewhat by inflation in recent years. The company’s ability to keep prices low has been limited, leading many to suggest other players in the fast food space could make up market share. To a certain degree, this is true.

All of McDonald’s franchisees still pay their franchise fees, rent, and royalties, and this has become a stream of passive yet strong income for the company. This is what sets McDonald’s apart from its rivals. Franchisees must commit to 20-year rental agreements, making this revenue stream resilient and potentially advantageous. Typically, franchisees opt to renew contracts, highlighting the reliability of real estate income for McDonald’s. Last year, McDonald’s rent revenue spiked a 9% increase, evidencing consistent growth.

With a 48-year track record of dividend increases, it’s no wonder MCD stock is a must-have blue chip stock for substantial gains. Moreover, analysts predict a positive outlook for the company over the next two years. I think this stock’s upside could be even better than what the analysts suggest, if the company is able to really focus on its pricing and menu strategy moving forward.

Pepsi (PEP)

Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) commands a solid position in the consumer-packaged goods sector, offering its iconic cola and diverse snack lineup. Despite market challenges, PEP stock has declined only 14% from its 2023 peak. And at current levels, I think this stock presents a soliddefensive play with a dividend yield hovering around 3%.

Trading at 27-times trailing earnings, its recent downgrade by Argus has raised growth concerns amidst industry pressures. However, investments in automation promise long-term margin improvements for Pepsi.

The company’s North America business include distinct beverage, snacking, and food businesses, yet international markets combine these under regional categories. Notably, net revenue surged in Latin America by 68%, Asia Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand by 39%, and Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia by 34%.

Efficiencies in international markets have boosted PepsiCo’s profits. Operating profit from the aforementioned regions surged from $2.2 billion in 2020 to nearly $3.8 billion in 2023. With continued efficient scaling, PepsiCo could surpass earnings expectations. Coupled with its high-yield dividend, investors are likely to continue to enjoy market-beating returns for some time to come.

