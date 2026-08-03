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Worley Secures Engineering Services Contract With US Strategic Metals For Factory In Missouri

August 03, 2026 — 01:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Worley Ltd. (WOR.AX), an Australian resource-based company for oil and metals, announced Monday that it has secured an engineering services contract with United States Strategic Metals, to support the development of their multi-metallic processing hub in Missouri, United States. The deal includes the development of a cobalt refinery and a black mass recycling process line.

Under the contract, the company will provide engineering services and procurement support within an integrated project management team to supervise the construction of the project.

The work will be led by the Louisiana branch of the company, with the help of teams from the Phoenix, US, the UK and the Global Integrated Delivery Team.

On the ASX, the shares for Worley were trading 1.61 percent higher at A$10.74.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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