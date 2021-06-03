Worley opens sustainability-linked bond market for Aussie corporates

By John Weavers

MELBOURNE, Jun 3 (IFR) - Australian engineering firm Worley, rated BBB (S&P), broke important new ground on Tuesday with a well oversubscribed €500m (US$611m) no-grow five-year senior unsecured sustainability-linked Eurobond sale.

Not only is this Worley’s debut public bond offering, it is the first public SLB from an Australian company, the largest issue size and lowest coupon for any five-year euro issue from a BBB rated Aussie corporate and the first time any issuer anywhere has printed its inaugural deal in this format.

The structure of SLBs means the global provider of project and asset services in the energy, chemical and resources sectors faces substantial penalties unless it meets aggressive key performance indicators to slash its carbon footprint.

“Choosing a SLB was an easy decision as it aligns our financing with group sustainability ambitions across our technically complex projects,” said Craig Busch, senior group director of treasury.

“We have historically accessed the US private placement market but the purchase of Jacobs ECR in 2019 boosted our European operations and provided an opportunity to enter the euro market as the first drawdown of our US$2bn EMTN programme at an appealing, sub 1% interest rate for five years.”

Europe is the vanguard of the SLB market, which has taken off this year, contributing 16% of all European ESG-labelled bonds so far in 2021.

Unlike green bonds, which tend to be sold by issuers with heavy green expenditure, like renewable energy, utilities and sustainable construction firms, sustainability-linked bonds are forward-looking, performance-based instruments.

The latter are increasingly favoured by many green investors who are concerned the “use of proceeds” model used for most green bonds may be susceptible to greenwashing.

An impressively large and sticky order book in excess of €1.7bn provided sufficient traction to price Worley’s 0.875% June 9 2026s at a yield of 0.99%, 15bp below 140bp area initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus 125bp.

Asset managers bought 79.9%, banks and financial institutions 10.6%, insurance and pension funds 3.1%, central banks and official institutions 2.6% and others 3.7%.

German and Austrian accounts were allotted 35%, UK and Ireland 30.3%, Switzerland 6.1%, France 4.6%, Nordic 3.6%, Benelux 3.5%, other Europe 12.7%, Asia 3.4% and others 0.9%.

French liquid gas specialist Technip Energies, with an identical BBB (S&P) rating, was identified as the most relevant comp having issued a debut €600m seven-year senior unsecured Eurobond, also at 125bp over mid-swaps, on May 21.

BNP Paribas and HSBC were active bookrunners on the transaction while Bank of China, Standard Chartered Bank and Wells Fargo were co-bookrunners and passive JLMs.

GOOD FIT

Worley (formerly known as WorleyParsons) is the 15th issuer of SLBs, making the format look a good fit for other Australian corporates that lack sufficient green assets to package into green bonds.

Several Australian companies, including Wesfarmers, Adelaide Airport, Queensland Airport, Port of Newcastle, Frasers, AGL, Downer and G8 Education have taken out bilateral or syndicated sustainability-linked loans.

“It is a natural progression for corporates like these to access the sustainability-linked bond market given how effective KPI targets can be to communicate commitment to ESG goals, without raising funds for specific projects,” said Brad Scott, managing director and head of DCM at Bank of China in Sydney.

Scott described the Worley trade as a “watershed” development in the broadening of ESG funding frontiers open to for APAC corporates.

The SLB underpins Worley’s intention to slash its carbon footprint, with Sustainanalytics reporting that the new bonds align with the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020 released by the International Capital Market Association in June last year.

“Worley is committed to achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to proactively support our customers to reduce emissions on their projects and assets,” said company CEO Chris Ashton.

Rather than a coupon step-up, Worley’s bond structure incorporates a one-off premium payment of 25bp at maturity, or early redemption, if it fails to slash its absolute Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by at least 50% by October 2025 from a 2020 baseline.

The one-way penalty structure, if the KPIs are missed, contrasts with Australian sustainability-linked loans which have two-way, incentive and penalty, risks attached.

“We are still at the stage of market development where we are finding out what structures work best,” said a European DCM banker.

“But that is one of the attractions of the SLB format, that there is flexibility, and if you want to have a short maturity, but a meaningfully distant target then a premium might be better suited than a coupon step.”

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

