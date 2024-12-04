Worley Limited’s Director Increases Shareholding

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

Worley Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Martin Lee Parkinson, who acquired 505 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to 17,505 shares. This move, executed at an average price of $13.80 per share, highlights the director’s increasing stake in the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could signal confidence in the company’s future performance.

