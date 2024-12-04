News & Insights

Worley Limited Director Increases Shareholding

December 04, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

Worley Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of one of its directors, Joseph Chafic Geagea, who acquired an additional 4,000 ordinary shares at $13.345 each through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to 14,000 shares. This move could indicate the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it a point of interest for potential investors.

