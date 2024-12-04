Worley Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Worley Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of one of its directors, Joseph Chafic Geagea, who acquired an additional 4,000 ordinary shares at $13.345 each through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to 14,000 shares. This move could indicate the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it a point of interest for potential investors.

For further insights into AU:WOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.