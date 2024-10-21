Worley Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

Worley Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21 at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Sydney, with options for both in-person and live webcast attendance. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes in advance and can raise questions online prior to the AGM. The board recommends voting in favor of all proposed resolutions, aiming to enhance value for shareholders and stakeholders.

