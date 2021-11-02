Worley Commits To 50% Reduction Of Scope 1 And Scope 2 Emissions By 2025

(RTTNews) - Australian professional services company Worley Limited (WYGPF.PK, WYGPY.PK, WOR.AX) said it has committed to a 50% reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025, in line with Sustainability-Linked bond. It has committed to set a science-based target to reach net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050.

The company said it is on schedule to deliver increased savings target of $350 million annualized savings by 30 June 2022.

The company expects further global commitments and elevated ambition as a result of multi-lateral negotiations this month at COP26 for climate change and last month at COP15 for biodiversity.

