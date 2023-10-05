Worley (ASX:WOR) Price Target Increased by 10.10% to 20.03

The average one-year price target for Worley (ASX:WOR) has been revised to 20.03 / share. This is an increase of 10.10% from the prior estimate of 18.19 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.98 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.01% from the latest reported closing price of 16.69 / share.

Worley Maintains 2.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.99%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worley. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOR is 0.09%, a decrease of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.47% to 42,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 11,556K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,580K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 9.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,028K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,953K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 12.32% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 4,900K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,322K shares, representing a decrease of 49.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 22.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,983K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,864K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 8.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,043K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 34.15% over the last quarter.

