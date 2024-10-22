Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC’s Strategic Share Buyback

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 288,513 of its own shares at a price of 343.65 pence per share, as part of its authorized share buyback program. This transaction increases the number of shares held in treasury to 86,881,449, reducing the total voting rights to 514,783,751. Such moves can potentially enhance shareholder value by consolidating ownership and stabilizing stock prices.

