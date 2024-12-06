Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Updates Share Buyback Details

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 298,632 of its own shares at a price of 333.48 pence per share, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 91,153,025. This strategic move affects the total voting rights now standing at 510,512,175, providing shareholders with updated figures for transparency compliance.

