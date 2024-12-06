Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Updates Share Buyback Details

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 298,632 of its own shares at a price of 333.48 pence per share, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 91,153,025. This strategic move affects the total voting rights now standing at 510,512,175, providing shareholders with updated figures for transparency compliance.
For further insights into GB:WWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.