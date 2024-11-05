Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Repurchases Shares, Adjusts Voting Rights

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 302,586 of its own shares at 334.86 pence each, adding them to its treasury holdings, which now total 87,927,106 shares. This move adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 513,738,094, which shareholders can use to assess their interest in accordance with regulatory rules. Such strategic buybacks can influence the company’s share value and investor interest.

