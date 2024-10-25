News & Insights

Stocks

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Expands Treasury Holdings

October 25, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 298,936 of its own ordinary shares at 343.5 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction brings the total number of shares in treasury to 87,180,385, and the overall voting rights stand at 514,484,815. Investors can use this figure to assess their shareholding interests as per regulatory requirements.

For further insights into GB:WWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.