Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Expands Treasury Holdings

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 298,936 of its own ordinary shares at 343.5 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction brings the total number of shares in treasury to 87,180,385, and the overall voting rights stand at 514,484,815. Investors can use this figure to assess their shareholding interests as per regulatory requirements.

