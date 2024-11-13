Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has executed a buyback of 448,732 of its own shares at 345.71 pence each, as part of its ongoing strategy to manage share capital efficiently. Post-transaction, the company holds 88,813,684 shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights to 512,851,516. This move provides a potential opportunity for shareholders to reassess their positions under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

