Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Buys Back Own Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 448,743 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 333.10 pence each, increasing the total shares held in treasury to over 90 million. The company’s total shares in issue now stand at 601,665,200, with voting rights amounting to 510,810,807, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their share interests.
For further insights into GB:WWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Bursts Up After Posting Earnings
- Can Dogecoin Reach a New All-Time High? Here’s What This Analyst Expects
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.