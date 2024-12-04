News & Insights

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Buys Back Own Shares

December 04, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 448,743 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 333.10 pence each, increasing the total shares held in treasury to over 90 million. The company’s total shares in issue now stand at 601,665,200, with voting rights amounting to 510,810,807, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their share interests.

