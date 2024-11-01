Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Boosts Treasury Stock

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 151,341 of its own shares at 337.73 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 514,040,680, potentially impacting shareholder interest calculations. The move is part of a strategy authorized in the company’s recent annual meeting.

