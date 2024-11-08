Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Boosts Treasury Holdings

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 437,846 of its own shares at 339.78 pence each, increasing its treasury holdings to 88,364,952 shares. This move impacts the total voting rights, which now stand at 513,300,248, offering a new denominator for shareholder interest calculations. Such actions can influence stock dynamics and investment decisions for market participants.

