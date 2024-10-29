Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Boosts Share Buyback

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has repurchased 292,794 of its own shares at a price of 341.65 pence per share, increasing its treasury holdings to over 87 million shares. This move affects the total number of voting rights, now set at 514,192,021, providing a new figure for shareholders to assess their interests in the company. Such strategic share repurchases are often seen as a way to enhance shareholder value and can be an indicator of the company’s confidence in its financial position.

