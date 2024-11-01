Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Announces Voting Rights Update

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, stating that the company has 514,192,021 voting rights available. This figure, reflecting ordinary shares after accounting for shares in treasury, is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

