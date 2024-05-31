News & Insights

Stocks

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Announces Share Buyback

May 31, 2024 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 533,914 of its own ordinary shares, a move made under the authorization granted at the last Annual General Meeting. The shares, bought at 343.94 pence each, will be held as treasury shares, resulting in a revised total of 535,264,463 voting rights within the company. Shareholders can use this figure to assess changes in their interest according to the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:WWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.