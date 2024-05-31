Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Announces Share Buyback

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 533,914 of its own ordinary shares, a move made under the authorization granted at the last Annual General Meeting. The shares, bought at 343.94 pence each, will be held as treasury shares, resulting in a revised total of 535,264,463 voting rights within the company. Shareholders can use this figure to assess changes in their interest according to the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

