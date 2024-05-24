News & Insights

Stocks

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Executes Share Buyback

May 24, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has announced a significant repurchase of its own shares, buying back 772,111 Ordinary shares at a price of 348.69 pence each, which will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue stands at 601,665,200, resulting in 536,377,507 voting rights. The purchase comes under the authorization granted at the last Annual General Meeting, highlighting the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital.

For further insights into GB:WWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.