Worldwide Healthcare Trust Executes Share Buyback

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has announced a significant repurchase of its own shares, buying back 772,111 Ordinary shares at a price of 348.69 pence each, which will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue stands at 601,665,200, resulting in 536,377,507 voting rights. The purchase comes under the authorization granted at the last Annual General Meeting, highlighting the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital.

