Worldwide Healthcare Trust Announces Interim Dividend

October 30, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC GBP (GB:WWH) has released an update.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has declared an interim dividend of 0.7 pence per share for the fiscal year ending March 2025, with payment scheduled for January 9, 2025. Shareholders registered by November 29, 2024, are eligible, and they can opt to reinvest their dividends through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan by December 16, 2024.

