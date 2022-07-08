World's top cashew grower, Ivory Coast, increases processing capacity

ABIDJAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast, the world's top cashew nut grower, inaugurated a new cashew processing plant on Friday, one of six that should increase the country's processing capacity by about 25% by the end of the year, officials said.

Ivory Coast is the world's top cocoa producer and has also become the top cashew grower in recent years, with an annual production of around 1 million tonnes.

The government has been trying for years to increase the amount of cashews processed locally, but Ivorian processors face stiff competition from Asian companies paying more for raw nuts.

"At the end of 2021 the installed processing capacity was around 330,000 tonnes per year. With the six units planned to start in 2022, the projected processing capacity at the end of 2022 is about 413,000 tonnes per year," said Commerce and Industry Minister Souleymane Diarrassouba.

Two more units planned for 2023 should increase total processing capacity to about 442,000 tonnes per year, he added.

The factory inaugurated on Friday in the south-central town of Toumodi has a capacity of 50,000 tonnes a year.

($1 = 643.2500 CFA francs)

