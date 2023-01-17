World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118 -retirement home

January 17, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by Juliette Jabkhiro for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived COVID last year.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1904, and was the world's oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group's (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

