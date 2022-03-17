World's No.2 movie theatre Cineworld posts smaller annual loss

March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld CINE.L said on Thursday it expects its performance to improve this year thanks to pent-up demand and a full slate of movies, after posting a smaller annual loss helped by the success of Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

The world's second-largest movie theatre operator said pretax loss narrowed to $708.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $3.01 billion in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began..

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.