US Markets

World's No.2 movie theatre Cineworld posts smaller annual loss

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Cineworld said on Thursday it expects its performance to improve this year thanks to pent-up demand and a full slate of movies, after posting a smaller annual loss helped by the success of Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld CINE.L said on Thursday it expects its performance to improve this year thanks to pent-up demand and a full slate of movies, after posting a smaller annual loss helped by the success of Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

The world's second-largest movie theatre operator said pretax loss narrowed to $708.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $3.01 billion in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began..

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular