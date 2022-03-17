World's No.2 cinema operator Cineworld cuts annual loss

Adds detail, background

March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld CINE.L forecast on Thursday a better performance this year thanks to pent-up demand and a full movie slate, after posting a smaller 2021 loss helped by the success of Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

The world's second largest movie theatre operator said it would capitalise on upcoming releases from "Avatar" to "Top Gun Maverick" and several others from the Marvel universe.

Though the return to cinemas and success of "Spider-Man" helped Cineworld, delays in film production and releases pose a challenge as it struggles with rising debt of about $8.9 billion and a potential multi million-dollar fine in a dispute with Canada's Cineplex CGX.TO.

Cineworld, which operates more than 9,000 screens in 10 countries including the United States and the United Kingdom, admitted 95.3 million people into its theatres in 2021, a rise of 75% over the previous year.

That number remains well below the 275 million people that flocked to its theatres before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our strong final quarter performance reflects the pent-up demand for affordable out-of-home entertainment and the record breaking film slate, including 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which showcased the importance of cinematic releases," Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger said.

The company's pretax loss narrowed to $708.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $3.01 billion in 2020 when the pandemic began.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

