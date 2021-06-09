World’s most expensive stamp misses asset boom

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The sale of the world’s most expensive postage stamp will test the value of shared ownership. London-listed philatelic specialist Stanley Gibbons on Tuesday paid https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2021/three-treasures-collected-by-stuart-weitzman/the-british-guiana-one-cent-black-on-magenta?locale=en $8.3 million for a British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp, issued in 1856. The company, which has a market value of just $19 million, wants to make the stamp more accessible by selling fractional shares, allowing owners to admire it digitally and profit from future increases in its value.

It’s an admirable attempt to cash in on the vogue for digital assets. But Stanley Gibbons faces a hard sell. The sale price at a Sotheby’s auction was below the $9.5 million the stamp fetched in 2014. It’s one of the few rare assets that has not soared in value in recent years – prices of luxury collectables on average doubled in the past decade, according to Knight Frank https://content.knightfrank.com/research/83/documents/en/the-wealth-report-2021-7865.pdf. Stanley Gibbons is funding https://www.stanleygibbonsplc.com/regulatory-announcements its purchase through a five-year interest-free loan from its majority shareholder. Stamp collectors are enthusiasts for specimens with errors. This could also be a mistake. (By Karen Kwok)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

BBVA layoffs are just the start for Europe’s bank

Ferrari picks new driver for tech era

Chinese producer price pop pains policymakers

Chinese jeweller peddles gems of diversification

FBI phone hack is a VC dream come true

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.