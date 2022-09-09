Commodities

'World's largest corn maze' celebrates 60 years of James Bond

Contributor
Eric Cox Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC COX

A suburban Chicago farm that boasts the "world's largest corn maze" is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the world's most famous fictional secret service agent, James Bond.

Sept 9 (Reuters) - A suburban Chicago farm that boasts the "world's largest corn maze" is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the world's most famous fictional secret service agent, James Bond.

The intricate maze, set to open Saturday, features over 10 miles (16 kilometers) of trails and sits on 28 acres (11 hectares) in Spring Grove, Illinois, north of Chicago.

"It's a different theme every year," said George Richardson, co-owner of Richardson Adventure Farm. "We're highlighting 60 years of James Bond this year, a very fun theme for us."

Richardson says the maze is made by using high-tech corn planter tractors outfitted with GPS and special shutoffs. As the tractor travels across the field, corn seed is dropped to plant the maze's pattern, down to the tiny details of their chosen design.

"It's a pretty big process," said Richardson. "It's very enjoyable and to see the results, it's really amazing."

(Reporting by Eric Cox; Editing by Diane Craft)

((diane.craft@thomsonreuters.com; +1(646) 223-6234;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular