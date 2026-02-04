Worldline (WBAG:WLN) Price Target Decreased by 96.08% to 2.26

The average one-year price target for Worldline (WBAG:WLN) has been revised to € 2,26 / share. This is a decrease of 96.08% from the prior estimate of € 57,73 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 1,03 to a high of € 4,51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 40.65% from the latest reported closing price of € 3,81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worldline. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLN is 0.23%, an increase of 21.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.90% to 53,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 16,095K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 10,237K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,429K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 39.74% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Harris Oakmark International Portfolio holds 2,412K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,221K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLN by 41.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.