Worldline targets 2021 revenue growth, sees fast Ingenico integration

French payment services provider Worldline said on Wednesday it expected at least mid-single digit revenue organic growth for 2021, citing a fast integration of its recent acquisition of local rival Ingenico.

The group, which offers payment transaction processing for clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, said 2020 sales fell 4.6% organically to 2.75 billion euros ($3.34 billion), in line with its forecast of flat sales or a decrease by a low single-digit.

Worldline cut its 2020 revenue forecast in April last year from 7% growth after its business was hurt by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2021, on the back of the progressive improvement in the health situation, Worldline will focus on enhancing its growth and margin profile, in particular thanks to a fast and flawless integration of Ingenico," Chief Executive Gilles Grapinet said in a statement.

Following a wave of mergers and acquisitions among U.S. peers looking to build up their share of digital transactions and keep up with fast-changing consumer habits and technologies, Worldline acquired more than 93% of its French rival Ingenico INGC.PA in late October.

Worldline's shares have risen 90% since the coronavirus pandemic hammered European shares in mid-March 2020, as the outbreak accelerated the shift to electronic payments in all its forms, boosting the company's growth potential.

The group reported full-year operating earnings before depreciation and amortisation (OMDA) of 700 million euros, above I/B/E/S Refinitiv estimates of 646 million euros.

($1 = 0.8232 euros)

