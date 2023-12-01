News & Insights

Worldline shares surge after media report Credit Agricole mulls stake build

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

December 01, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Worldline WLN.PA surged almost 12% on Friday following a media report French lender Credit Agricole CAGR.PA explored a potential stake acquisition in the French payment processing company.

Credit Agricole is exploring building a stake in Worldline in an effort to help stabilise its struggling payments partner, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares in Worldline were up 6.8% at 1130 GMT. The stock has lost about 58.4% of its value year-to-date.

