Worldline reports Q1 sales decline on health restrictions

April 21 (Reuters) - French payment services provider Worldline WLN.PA on Wednesday reported a 9% drop in first quarter sales from a year ago, citing health restrictions in the company's key markets.

The group, which processes transactions for clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, confirmed its forecast of at least mid-single digit revenue organic growth in 2021.

