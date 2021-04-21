Worldline reports Q1 sales decline on health restrictions

French payment services provider Worldline on Wednesday reported a 9% drop in first quarter sales from a year ago, citing health restrictions in the company's key markets.

The group, which processes transactions for clients ranging from merchants to government agencies, confirmed its forecast of at least mid-single digit revenue organic growth in 2021.

