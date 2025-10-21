Markets

Worldline Reports 890 Mln Euros Net Revenue For Q3 2025

October 21, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Worldline SA (WLN.PA) Tuesday posted net revenue of 890 million euros for the third quarter of 2025, down slightly from 902 million euros a year earlier.

Published revenue stood at 1,149 million euros, offset by 259 million euros in schemes and partners fees.

By segment, Merchant Services generated 605 million euros, Financial Services 199 million euros, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services 86 million euros.

Year to date, net revenue reached 2,640 million euros, compared with 2,779 million euros in the same period of 2024, reflecting softer volumes and a negative mix impact.

WLN.PA closed Tuesday's trading at 2.47 euros up 0.0330 euros or 1.35 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.