Worldline Q1 revenue beats estimates, driven by merchant services

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 26, 2023 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by Alberto Chiumento and Laura Lenkiewicz for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Worldline's WLN.PA first-quarter revenue beat estimates from a company-compiled consensus on Wednesday, with its merchant services business contributing the most to the French payment services company's growth.

The group, which processes digital payments for clients from merchants to government agencies, reported revenue of 1.07 million euros ($1.17 million) for the first three months of 2023, up 9.2% organically.

On average, analysts polled by the company had forecast revenue of 1.06 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9109 euros)

