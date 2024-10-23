Worldline price target lowered to EUR 7 from EUR 10 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Worldline (WRDLY) to EUR 7 from EUR 10 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
