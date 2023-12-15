Worldline president Bernard Bourigeaud dies aged 79

Dec 15 (Reuters) - French payment services company Worldline WLN.PA on Friday said its president, Bernard Bourigeaud, has died aged 79.

Board members unanimously agreed to appoint Georges Pauget, the lead independent director, as interim president until a new president is named, "following a search process that will be initiated according to the governance of the company".

"On behalf of the company and all its employees, the board of Worldline extends its deepest condolences to (Bourigeaud's) wife and family."

(Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

