Markets

Worldline Launches 'North Star 2030' Plan, Announces 500 Mln Euro Capital Raise

November 06, 2025 — 11:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Worldline SA (WLN.PA), Thursday announced that it has unveiled its "North Star 2030" strategy, aiming for modernized payment platforms, integrated operations, and a more streamlined organization to promote growth and revenue generation.

According to the company, performance is already improving as a result of its 2025 initiatives, which include divestitures and a revised risk framework. By 2030, the plan expects to generate 210 million euros in recurring adjusted EBITDA.

Through a rights issue and reserved capital increase supported by Bpifrance, Crédit Agricole SA, and BNP Paribas, Worldline will raise 500 million euros to fund the transformation. SIX Group also affirmed that it supports the plan.

WLN.PA is currently trading at 1.8760 euro, down 0.1770 euro or the 8.6215 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.