Worldline in commercial acquiring alliance with Australia's ANZ

April 1 (Reuters) - Payments company Worldline WLN.PA has bought a controlling stake in the commercial acquiring business of ANZ ANZ.AX, leading to the creation of a 51%-49% joint venture with one of the largest banks in Asia-Pacific, it said on Friday.

"The new joint venture is a unique opportunity for Worldline to significantly expand its merchant acquiring business outside of Europe," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala Editing by David Goodman )

