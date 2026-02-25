Worldline Announces Proposed Sale Of Its Indian Payment Activities

(RTTNews) - Worldline (WLN.PA) announced the proposed sale of its Indian payment activities to BillDesk. Enterprise value is approximately 37 million euros, and estimated equity value at closing is approximately 60 million euros. Also, Worldline will be entering into a long-term technology and software pact, under which BillDesk will continue to leverage Worldline's payment software on a long-term basis.

Worldline said the combined net cash proceeds from all the already announced disposals -MeTS, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ and Worldline India - are estimated at 540-590 million euros, and should be received in 2026.

Worldline shares are currently trading at 1.48 euros, up 3.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.