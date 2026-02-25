Markets

Worldline Announces Proposed Sale Of Its Indian Payment Activities

February 25, 2026 — 03:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Worldline (WLN.PA) announced the proposed sale of its Indian payment activities to BillDesk. Enterprise value is approximately 37 million euros, and estimated equity value at closing is approximately 60 million euros. Also, Worldline will be entering into a long-term technology and software pact, under which BillDesk will continue to leverage Worldline's payment software on a long-term basis.

Worldline said the combined net cash proceeds from all the already announced disposals -MeTS, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ and Worldline India - are estimated at 540-590 million euros, and should be received in 2026.

Worldline shares are currently trading at 1.48 euros, up 3.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WRDLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.