Worldline agrees to buy Ingenico and create new European payments leader

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Payments company Worldline said it had agreed to buy French peer Ingenico , in a deal which the companies said would create the fourth-biggest payments company in the world and a new European champion in the sector. The two companies said in a joint statement that Ingenico shareholders would receive 11 Worldline shares and 160.5 euros in cash for 7 Ingenico shares, with a mix and match mechanism. They added that the deal gave Ingenico an implied equity value of 7.8 billion euros and would be immediately accretive to earnings per share. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;)) Keywords: INGENICO M&A/WORLDLINE (URGENT)

