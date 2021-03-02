World Wrestling (WWE) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session.This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $46.41 –$57.16 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

World Wrestling has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Price

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. price | World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in Film and Television Production and Distribution industry may consider News Corporation NWSA which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.



News Corporation (NWSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE): Free Stock Analysis Report



