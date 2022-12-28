World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.96, changing hands as low as $67.94 per share. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWE's low point in its 52 week range is $47.71 per share, with $81.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.94.

