World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.76, changing hands as high as $54.40 per share. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWE's low point in its 52 week range is $45.87 per share, with $70.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.05.

