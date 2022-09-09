World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) closed the most recent trading day at $69.26, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of professional wrestling events and television shows had lost 5.99% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from World Wrestling Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, World Wrestling Entertainment is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $285.73 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.45% and +18.61%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.76% higher. World Wrestling Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, World Wrestling Entertainment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.4, which means World Wrestling Entertainment is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



