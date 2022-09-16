World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) closed the most recent trading day at $67.64, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the producer of professional wrestling events and television shows had lost 3.48% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

World Wrestling Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, World Wrestling Entertainment is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $285.73 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.45% and +18.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.76% higher. World Wrestling Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note World Wrestling Entertainment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.23, so we one might conclude that World Wrestling Entertainment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



