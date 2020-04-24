World Wrestling Entertainment Shrugs Off COVID-19 With Strong Q1

What happened

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE), a producer of live wrestling events and programming, are jumping 14% higher Friday afternoon after the company released a strong fiscal first quarter.

So what

WWE has taken some criticism for continuing to hold live events during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, but without competition from other events and live sports, its business surged during the first quarter. Revenues jumped a staggering 60% to $291 million compared to the prior year, topping analysts' estimates of $272 million. Net income checked in at $0.31 per share, well above the prior year's loss of $0.11 per share and ahead of analysts' estimates of $0.26 per share. WWE Network average paid subscribers were in line with guidance at 1.46 million, digital video views jumped 25% to 9.6 billion, and hours consumed increased 15% to 344 million across its digital and social media platforms.

Image source: Getty Images.

Said WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in a press release:

Our first quarter financial performance was strong and largely unimpacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Now we are in the midst of unprecedented times, which require us to be especially nimble, creative and efficient in order to ensure the long-term value of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our performers and staff as we produce content in new ways, engage fans with a much-needed diversion and operate effectively in this evolving environment.

Now what

Investors are focused on how the company is adapting to the impact of COVID-19. WWE has focused on cost reductions such as reducing executive and board member compensation and decreasing operating expenses by furloughing a portion of its workforce, talent, and third-party staffing/consulting. Also, thanks to deferring spending on its new headquarters, the company has improved its cash flow by $140 million, and it has roughly $500 million of cash and debt capacity to help weather the COVID-19 storm.

10 stocks we like better than World Wrestling Entertainment

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and World Wrestling Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.