World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at World Wrestling Entertainment's (NYSE:WWE) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on World Wrestling Entertainment is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$226m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$387m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, World Wrestling Entertainment has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured World Wrestling Entertainment's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering World Wrestling Entertainment here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at World Wrestling Entertainment are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 29%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 163%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From World Wrestling Entertainment's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that World Wrestling Entertainment can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 197% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if World Wrestling Entertainment can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

