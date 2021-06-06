World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.12

The board of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of June, with investors receiving US$0.12 per share. This makes the dividend yield 0.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, World Wrestling Entertainment's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 6.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 27%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:WWE Historic Dividend June 6th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.44 to US$0.48. The dividend has fallen 67% over that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. World Wrestling Entertainment has impressed us by growing EPS at 39% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like World Wrestling Entertainment's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for World Wrestling Entertainment that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

