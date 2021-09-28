World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE:WWE) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that World Wrestling Entertainment's (NYSE:WWE) stock increased significantly by 7.8% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to World Wrestling Entertainment's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for World Wrestling Entertainment is:

37% = US$135m ÷ US$361m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.37 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that World Wrestling Entertainment has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.5% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 38% net income growth seen by World Wrestling Entertainment over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that World Wrestling Entertainment's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:WWE Past Earnings Growth September 28th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is WWE fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is World Wrestling Entertainment Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

World Wrestling Entertainment's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 37%, meaning the company retains 63% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like World Wrestling Entertainment is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, World Wrestling Entertainment is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 20% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with World Wrestling Entertainment's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



