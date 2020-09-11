World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that WWE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.46, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWE was $42.46, representing a -44.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.44 and a 45.91% increase over the 52 week low of $29.10.

WWE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC). WWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports WWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 82.35%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

